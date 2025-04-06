Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

