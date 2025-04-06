Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Sagicor Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

