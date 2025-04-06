Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Seatrium Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

