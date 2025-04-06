SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

SoftwareONE Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

About SoftwareONE

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.