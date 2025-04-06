South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 237071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUHY. UBS Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

