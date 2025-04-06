Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 98,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,025% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 22.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

