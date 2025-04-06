Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,299,995 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Tern

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

