The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.30. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares traded.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 80,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.