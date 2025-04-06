Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.45. 74,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 116,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Thumzup Media Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Thumzup Media

About Thumzup Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thumzup Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thumzup Media Co. ( NASDAQ:TZUP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Thumzup Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

