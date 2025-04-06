Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Trees shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 314,341 shares.

Trees Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.21.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

