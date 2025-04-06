Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
