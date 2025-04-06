Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $5,246,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.65.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $239.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

