Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 47.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 419,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 135,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Union Pacific Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $212.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

