Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$7.80. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 797,376 shares.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valeura Energy

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$770,200.00. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

