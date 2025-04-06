Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 408400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Increases Dividend

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.0158 dividend. This is an increase from Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

