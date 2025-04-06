Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.14. 16,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 26,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

