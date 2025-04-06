Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.23 ($80.47) and traded as low as €64.10 ($70.44). Wacker Chemie shares last traded at €65.90 ($72.42), with a volume of 453,413 shares traded.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.23 and its 200 day moving average is €75.09.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
