Westwood Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,600,000 after purchasing an additional 918,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after buying an additional 625,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 5.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $212.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

