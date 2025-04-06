Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,423.78 ($18.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,332 ($17.18). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,377.57 ($17.76), with a volume of 15,265,884 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($29.66) to GBX 2,400 ($30.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,559.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,425.59.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

