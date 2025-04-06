Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 11.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

