19,416 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

