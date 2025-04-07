21,854 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Bought by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKLO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.