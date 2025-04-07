2,218 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.