2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.49. 2,135,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,330,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

