AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.98 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 26804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

AAON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 691.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

