ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 50249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

