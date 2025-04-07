ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,333 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 381.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,333 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.01 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delcath Systems

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.