ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 4,816.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

