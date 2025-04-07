ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.09. 15,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 99,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

