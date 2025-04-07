ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 1,225,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 159,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.99 ($0.06).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.27.

ADVFN (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.98) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ADVFN had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

About ADVFN

ADVFN is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

