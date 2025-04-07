América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 162671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

