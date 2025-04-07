American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.90 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 32419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

