American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,661 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $18,187.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 984,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,639.60. This represents a 0.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

