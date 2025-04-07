Analysts’ Downgrades for April 7th (BAM, EPD, EQT, GEOS, GPRO, LGND, MBUU, NATH, NFG, NOK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 7th:
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
