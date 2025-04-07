Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.53. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 5,245,253 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,873.28. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,081. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.