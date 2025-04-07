Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,206,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 261,549 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.