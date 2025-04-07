ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $652.85 and last traded at $618.34. 1,642,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,581,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $715.24 and its 200 day moving average is $724.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

