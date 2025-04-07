Avalanche Price Reaches $15.56 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and approximately $549.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $15.56 or 0.00020206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 451,956,368 coins and its circulating supply is 415,286,868 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

