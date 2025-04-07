Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 42.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

