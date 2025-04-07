Aviva PLC Sells 10,003 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $219.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.58.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

