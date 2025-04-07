Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN opened at $52.98 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

