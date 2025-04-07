Bell Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $332.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

