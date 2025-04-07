Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $315.05 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.70 and its 200 day moving average is $352.12. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

