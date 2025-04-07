Best Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Best Buy, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies involved in various aspects of the music industry, including recording, streaming, concert promotion, and musical equipment production. These equities allow investors to participate in the financial outcomes of the music business and its diverse revenue channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.58 on Monday, hitting $180.80. 109,830,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,589,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,362,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $209.22. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,311,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,884. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $23.56 on Monday, reaching $526.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.28 and a 200-day moving average of $486.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,071,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,751. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

