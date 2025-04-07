Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after acquiring an additional 835,170 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Blackstone by 556.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.