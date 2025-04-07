BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.85 and last traded at C$26.87, with a volume of 5390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.84.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.26.
About BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an international equities market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to CAD Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.
