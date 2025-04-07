Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,737 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $70,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

