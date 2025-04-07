Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 69770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,182. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.