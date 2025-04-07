Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 325,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,900 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $81,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $57.06 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.