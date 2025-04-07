Bush Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bush Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $190.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

